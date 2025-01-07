Melissa Koprowski, 31, is accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash on Middle Country Road in Middle Island on Nov. 22, 2024, at 8:39 p.m., prosecutors said.

Koprowski was driving a 2014 Dodge Durango eastbound when she attempted to make a left turn at Wading River Hollow Road without yielding to oncoming traffic, investigators said. She collided with a 2022 Nissan Rogue that had the right of way, sending it off the road and into a wooded area.

The Rogue was driven by Esther Guy’s daughter, who was traveling with her mother and her two-year-old son. Guy, 75, was in the backseat with her grandson when the crash occurred, authorities said.

Emergency responders transported all three to Long Island Community Hospital, where Guy was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Her daughter sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the toddler was unharmed.

Koprowski, who was also injured, was arrested at the hospital after officers said she showed signs of intoxication.

She was arraigned on Jan. 6 on charges including manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, assault, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving.

Acting Supreme Court Justice Richard Horowitz set bail at $200,000 cash, $400,000 bond, or $1.5 million partially secured bond. Koprowski’s driver’s license has also been suspended.

She is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 5, 2025.

Assistant District Attorney MacDonald Drane of the Vehicular Crime Bureau is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by Suffolk County Police Detective Brian Whitehead of the Major Case Unit.

Esther enjoyed knitting Nigerian films, attending church, and spending time with her family, according to her obituary.

“Driving while impaired is lethal activity and will be treated as such,” District Attorney Tierney said. “My office will seek justice for the family of Esther Guy.”

