Jerry McKoy, 58, of Patchogue, was sentenced to 16 years to life in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, July 16, after a jury found him guilty of weapons and reckless endangerment charges for shooting into a Mastic Beach residence in April 2024.

The shooting happened just after midnight on April 11, 2024, when McKoy got into an argument with a woman inside his vehicle on Hickory Road, the Suffolk County DA’s Office said.

After she exited the car, McKoy began searching for her and approached a house he believed she had entered. When no one answered the door, McKoy retrieved a loaded semi-automatic handgun from his car and fired two rounds into the home.

The house was not connected to the woman. Instead, it was occupied by a 78-year-old man and his 66-year-old wife, who were unharmed. A 9MM bullet was later recovered from their living room.

“Such acts erode the sense of security that our residents deserve, and they will not be tolerated,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

Following a months-long investigation, Suffolk County Police identified McKoy as the shooter and arrested him in July 2024. He was found guilty on May 16, 2025, of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment.

McKoy had previously been convicted of first-degree burglary in 2000 and second-degree assault in 2021—both violent felonies.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mastic-Shirley and receive free news updates.