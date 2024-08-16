Jackpot! $1M Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Shirley Convenience Store

A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Long Island convenience store.

The second prize-winning ticket was purchased in Shirley, at the BP station located at 741 Montauk Highway, for the drawing held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, New York Lottery said.

Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers were 34-55-59-65-70 and the Mega Ball was 12.

Players can check their ticket status on the New York Lottery website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mastic-Shirley and receive free news updates.