What began as a peaceful evening at home for John and Maryann Gaeta quickly turned into a nightmare on Monday, May 5, when their Mastic house exploded, killing their 56-year-old son, Frank Gaeta, and injuring both parents.

Now, daughter Melissa Santoro is sharing their harrowing story — and asking for help.

In a GoFundMe campaign that has raised over $2,000, Santoro described how her parents were upstairs watching TV while Frank was showering downstairs when the entire home suddenly shook. Within seconds, windows shattered, the kitchen floor buckled, and screams filled the house.

“[My dad] saw my brother engulfed in flames, naked, trapped behind his front door,” Santoro wrote. “[He] tried to save his son by opening up the door and dragging him up three stairs and used his own arms to try to put the flames out on Frank’s body, but couldn’t.”

Suffolk County Police later confirmed that Frank Gaeta was found dead on the home’s back deck, as Daily Voice reported.

John Gaeta suffered second- and third-degree burns while trying to pull his son from the flames. He remains at a rehabilitation facility. Maryann, who hit her head when the couch jolted, was hospitalized and is now staying with family.

It took 11 departments and several hours to contain the massive blaze on Overlook Drive. A firefighter was also injured.

While an official cause had not been revealed as of Monday, June 9, Santoro said the massive blaze was sparked by a gas leak from “within the walls and floor.”

“Their lives are forever changed because of it,” she added.

Funeral services for Frank Gaeta will be held Thursday, June 12, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Roma Funeral Home in Shirley.

Those interested in supporting the family can make a donation via GofundMe here.

