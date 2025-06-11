Gerard Asaro, 71, of Mastic, allegedly walked into the Museum of American Armor in Old Bethpage on Friday, June 6 at 12:50 p.m., removed a replica Colt 1911A1 from a mannequin’s holster, and slipped it into his shorts pocket before leaving in an unknown direction, police said.

The non-functioning pistol was part of a public display at the museum located at 1303 Round Swamp Road.

Following media coverage of the theft, police say Asaro returned to the museum on Wednesday, June 11 around 2:40 p.m. in an attempt to quietly return the stolen item—but instead walked straight into waiting officers.

He was taken into custody without incident, and detectives say the firearm replica was damaged while in his possession.

Asaro is charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree and Petit Larceny. He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, June 24.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mastic-Shirley and receive free news updates.