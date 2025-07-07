George Dimou, of Middle Island, was taken into custody Sunday, July 6, after Suffolk County Police linked him to several recent break-ins at businesses in Shirley, police said.

Dimou was caught on video breaking into Carlo’s Pizza on Glen Drive around 3 a.m. that same morning, where he stole cash, police said.

Detectives from the Seventh Squad allegedly connected Dimou to four additional burglaries:

Andy’s Nails, 411 William Floyd Parkway, on Monday, June 2

Carvel, 492 William Floyd Parkway, on Sunday, June 15, Sunday, June 22, and again on Saturday, July 5

Carlo’s Pizza, 451 Glen Drive, on July 6

Dimou is charged with five counts of burglary, three counts of criminal mischief, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

