George Dimou Hit Pizza, Ice Cream Shops In Shirley Spree: PD

A 55-year-old man was arrested in connection with a string of commercial burglaries on Long Island.

A cash register.

 Photo Credit: Canva/Michael Burrell
Michael Mashburn
George Dimou, of Middle Island, was taken into custody Sunday, July 6, after Suffolk County Police linked him to several recent break-ins at businesses in Shirley, police said.

Dimou was caught on video breaking into Carlo’s Pizza on Glen Drive around 3 a.m. that same morning, where he stole cash, police said.

Detectives from the Seventh Squad allegedly connected Dimou to four additional burglaries:

  • Andy’s Nails, 411 William Floyd Parkway, on Monday, June 2
  • Carvel, 492 William Floyd Parkway, on Sunday, June 15, Sunday, June 22, and again on Saturday, July 5
  • Carlo’s Pizza, 451 Glen Drive, on July 6

Dimou is charged with five counts of burglary, three counts of criminal mischief, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

