From Rave Reviews To Raid: Police Arrest Three At D&J Spa In Mastic

The Seventh Precinct Crime Section launched an investigation into the spa at 1360 Montauk Highway after repeated neighborhood concerns, police said.

During the raid, officers arrested three employees:

XinXin Yan, 42, of Flushing, was charged with Felony Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Misdemeanor Prostitution.

Yifan Xu, 27, of Flushing, was charged with Felony Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Misdemeanor Prostitution.

Dongli Chen, 49, of College Point, was charged with Misdemeanor Criminal Nuisance 2nd Degree.

Yan and Xu were issued Desk Appearance Tickets, while Chen received a Field Appearance Ticket, according to police. All three are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Just days before the raid, one customer praised the business, writing, “First time here and won’t be the last.” Other reviews called the staff “professional” and “caring,” even as police investigated community complaints.

Police emphasized that a criminal charge is an accusation and that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

