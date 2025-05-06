Firefighters were called to 67 Overlook Drive at 6:40 p.m. after 911 callers reported a blaze consuming the home, according to a police release.

Two residents, John Gaeta, 80, and Maryann Gaeta, 81, were able to escape the flames. Their son, Frank Gaeta, 56, was found dead on the back deck, police said.

John and Maryann Gaeta were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

A firefighter with the Mastic Fire Department also suffered burns while battling the fire and was taken to a hospital for care, officials said.

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section are investigating. At this time, the fire appears non-criminal in nature.

