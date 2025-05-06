Heavy Rain Fog/Mist 59°

Frank Gaeta Killed, Parents Injured In Mastic House Fire: PD

A man died in a house fire that broke out on Overlook Drive in Mastic, Suffolk County Police said on Monday, May 5.

A Mastic Beach Fire Department fire engine

 Photo Credit: Mastic Beach Fire Department
Jillian Pikora
Firefighters were called to 67 Overlook Drive at 6:40 p.m. after 911 callers reported a blaze consuming the home, according to a police release.

Two residents, John Gaeta, 80, and Maryann Gaeta, 81, were able to escape the flames. Their son, Frank Gaeta, 56, was found dead on the back deck, police said.

John and Maryann Gaeta were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

A firefighter with the Mastic Fire Department also suffered burns while battling the fire and was taken to a hospital for care, officials said.

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section are investigating. At this time, the fire appears non-criminal in nature.

