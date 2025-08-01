Emaciated Dog Found In Mastic Dies During Surgery: Suffolk DA Squad Seeks Info

The dog, discovered by a good Samaritan on Saturday, July 19, was brought to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter for emergency care but did not survive surgery, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Detectives from the District Attorney’s Office Biological, Environmental and Animal Safety Team (BEAST) are investigating and urging anyone with information to come forward.

A cash reward is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest. Information can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3 Tips mobile app available in the App Store or Google Play, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, texts, and emails will remain confidential, officials said.

