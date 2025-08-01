Fog/Mist 63°

SHARE

Emaciated Dog Found In Mastic Dies During Surgery: Suffolk DA Squad Seeks Info

Authorities are asking the public for help after an emaciated Rhodesian Ridgeback was found in Mastic and later died, Suffolk County police announced on Friday, Aug. 1.

The emaciated dog found in Mastic who died during surgery.

The emaciated dog found in Mastic who died during surgery.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk DA Squad
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The dog, discovered by a good Samaritan on Saturday, July 19, was brought to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter for emergency care but did not survive surgery, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Detectives from the District Attorney’s Office Biological, Environmental and Animal Safety Team (BEAST) are investigating and urging anyone with information to come forward.

A cash reward is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest. Information can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3 Tips mobile app available in the App Store or Google Play, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, texts, and emails will remain confidential, officials said.

to follow Daily Voice Mastic-Shirley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE