Edward Perry, 40, of Poospatuck Lane in Mastic, approached the driver’s side of a 2021 BMW parked in a Seymour Drive driveway and shot a man in the leg at approximately 1:35 a.m., police said.

A woman in the front passenger seat was not injured. The shooter fled in a gray vehicle, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities detailed in the release. Detectives impounded the BMW during the investigation.

Seventh Squad detectives later arrested Perry on Hoffman Avenue in Bellport at about 3 p.m. the same day. He was charged with Assault in the First Degree, police said.

Perry is being held overnight at the Seventh Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Oct. 10, according to authorities.

