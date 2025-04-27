Fair 54°

Driver Critically Injured After Crashing Into Tree On Long Island Expressway

A man was critically injured after crashing into a tree on the Long Island Expressway in Islandia, Suffolk County police announced on Sunday, April 27.

A Suffolk County Police vehicle

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
A 27-year-old from Holbrook, was driving a 2003 Nissan 350Z westbound near exit 58 when he left the roadway and slammed into a tree at 5:09 p.m., according to the Fourth Squad.

The man was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The Nissan was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips mobile app or at P3Tips.com.

