The operation, led by the District Attorney’s Biological, Environmental, and Animal Safety Team (BEAST) in partnership with the Suffolk County Police Department, uncovered shocking violations of court orders by previously convicted animal abusers. Among the cases, a Calverton woman was found in possession of eight dogs despite a court order barring her from owning animals while her cruelty case is pending. She now faces eight counts of criminal contempt.

A Mastic Beach man, previously convicted of animal neglect, was arrested after investigators found four cats in his home. He was under a 10-year court order prohibiting him from owning animals and now faces additional charges for failing to register with Suffolk County’s Animal Abuse Offender Registry.

“It is up to law enforcement to ensure defenseless animals who have no voice are protected especially from those who have no right to own them,” said Suffolk County Police Acting Commissioner Robert Waring. “This important initiative ensures compliance of animal abusers.”

Additionally, BEAST detectives arrested four convicted animal abusers for failing to renew their registrations with the Animal Abuse Offender Registry. Three of those defendants had prior convictions for dogfighting, authorities said.

Two other defendants were apprehended on outstanding warrants for absconding from their criminal proceedings. One of the defendants had allegedly stolen a kitten from the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation and attempted to kick arresting officers. Another was found at a detention center in Virginia after abandoning an animal.

“Our fight to enforce laws against animal cruelty is not confined to courtroom walls,” Tierney said. “We will work to ensure that defendants who disregard court orders and court appearances are found and brought to justice.”

Operation Bloodhound will continue to target individuals who violate court mandates or are wanted on animal cruelty charges, Tierney said. The initiative is being led by Assistant District Attorneys Jed L. Painter and Brooke Salvatore, with BEAST detectives handling prosecutions.

Anyone with information about animal abuse or the location of a defendant with an active warrant is urged to contact Suffolk County Crimestoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. In emergencies, call 911.

