21-Year-Old Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Crash At Mastic Intersection: Suffolk Police

The 21-year-old from Mastic, was operating a 2014 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on Mastic Road when he struck a 2010 Subaru Forester that was turning left onto Pineway Avenue at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, according to police.

He was transported by police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition, authorities said.

The 60-year-old Subaru’s driver, of Mastic Beach, was not injured, police confirmed.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

