Teen Stabs 13-Year-Old During Fight In New Cassel: Nassau Police

Third Precinct officers responded to a 911 call for a large fight at 2:35 p.m. on Monday, July 28, detectives said. When officers arrived, the crowd had dispersed, but they found a 13-year-old male victim with stab wounds to his right arm and left hand.

The altercation reportedly began as an argument between the 13-year-old and the 15-year-old suspect before escalating when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, police said.

Investigators later located the 15-year-old at a hospital being treated for a finger laceration. He was taken into custody without incident.

The juvenile defendant has been charged with Felony Assault 2nd Degree and Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree, authorities reported. His preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, July 29, at Family Court, 1200 Old Country Road in Westbury.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Massapequa and receive free news updates.