The incident happened in Massapequa Park, near Block Boulevard, around 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept, 6, as Daily Voice reported.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 14-year-old was hit by a Kia Forte driven by a 23-year-old, Nassau County Police said. He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance and remains in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

In the hours after the collision, loved ones and strangers have contributed thousands to support Tyler and his single mother, Ariel, on a aGoFundMe campaign.

“Tyler is a fun-loving, bright young man with a big heart and an amazing personality,” organizer Emily Wick wrote. “Anyone who knows him will tell you he has a way of making people smile and lighting up a room.”

Donations will help cover medical expenses, living costs, and lost income as Ariel devotes herself to Tyler’s recovery.

“Please continue to keep Tyler in your thoughts and prayers as he undergoes surgeries tomorrow,” Wick said. “He has a long road ahead, but with the strength of this incredible community behind him, we know he is not fighting alone.”

Those interested in supporting the family can donate via GoFundMe here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Massapequa and receive free news updates.