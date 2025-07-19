Teen E-Biker Airlifted After Crashing Into Car In Massapequa: Police

The 17-year-old was heading west on Boundary Avenue when he slammed into a 2010 Toyota stopped at a red light at the intersection with South Brittany Drive around 8:35 p.m. on Friday, July 18, according to Nassau County Police.

The Toyota’s driver, a 23-year-old man, was waiting at the light when the e-bike collided with the vehicle, sending the teen to the ground where he struck his head, investigators said.

The injured boy was airlifted by a Nassau County Police helicopter to a nearby hospital. No other injuries were reported, police noted.

