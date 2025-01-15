Support Swells For Massapequa Naval Officer, Ex-Wrestler Facing 'Toughest Fight Of His Life'

Chris Araoz, of Massapequa, has been described as many things to those who know him best: a devoted father, a loving husband, a brave naval officer, and a fierce competitor on the wrestling mat at Columbia University.

Now, his family and friends are rallying around him as he faces "the toughest fight of his life," a rare and terminal brain cancer diagnosis.

“In this unimaginable moment, Chris’s wife, family, and friends have rallied around him, offering love, strength, and unwavering support,” Grant Fetchet wrote on a GoFundMe campaign. “But as we all know, this journey is far from over. And now, Chris needs us more than ever.”

In the face of unimaginable challenges, loved ones have launched the "Heart of a Lion" fundraiser to support Araoz’ young son’s future education. Funds collected will also help ease the family’s financial burden as they face the unknown.

“As Chris’s wife prepares for the challenges ahead, we are coming together to ease some of the burdens they will face in the coming months and years,” Fetchet said. “Our mission is clear: to be the rock-solid support system that Chris, his wife, and his son need during this difficult time.”

The campaign had raised over $54,000 as of Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Chris’s wife, Jordan, shared her gratitude for the overwhelming generosity of friends, family, and the Columbia Wrestling team in an update.

“I cannot put into words how grateful I am for Chris’s friends, wrestling teammates, family, and community for putting this together,” she said. “Chris has a lot of people rallying around him, and I know he would be so happy to see this.”

Those interested in donating can do so via GoFundMe.

