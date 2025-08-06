Stephen Reill, 24, was acting disorderly at a home on Mohawk Drive when officers were called around 9:25 a.m., according to a release from Nassau County Police.
Reill allegedly refused to obey officers’ commands and became increasingly irate. A struggle broke out, during which Reill became combative and physically resisted arrest, detectives said.
Three officers were injured in the scuffle and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Reill was also hospitalized for a medical evaluation following the incident, authorities added.
He is charged with:
- Felony Assault (three counts).
- Misdemeanor Criminal Obstruction of Breathing.
- Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest.
- Misdemeanor Obstructing Governmental Administration.
His preliminary arraignment was scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 7 at First District Court in Hempstead.
