Stephen Reill Injures 3 Officers In Massapequa Arrest: Ncpd

A violent man injured three police officers during a chaotic arrest in North Massapequa, authorities said on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Jillian Pikora
Email me

Stephen Reill, 24, was acting disorderly at a home on Mohawk Drive when officers were called around 9:25 a.m., according to a release from Nassau County Police.

Reill allegedly refused to obey officers’ commands and became increasingly irate. A struggle broke out, during which Reill became combative and physically resisted arrest, detectives said.

Three officers were injured in the scuffle and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Reill was also hospitalized for a medical evaluation following the incident, authorities added.

He is charged with:

  • Felony Assault (three counts).
  • Misdemeanor Criminal Obstruction of Breathing.
  • Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest.
  • Misdemeanor Obstructing Governmental Administration.

His preliminary arraignment was scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 7 at First District Court in Hempstead.

