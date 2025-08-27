Officers responded to an Ocean Avenue residence for a domestic disturbance at 1:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

The dispute began as a verbal argument between a 46-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, and the man fled the scene, police said. Detectives said the woman—identified as Stephanie Spada—then sent text messages threatening to burn the house and placed a propane tank on top of the stove while two juveniles, ages 14 and 10, were inside, police said.

Officers later found Spada and took her into custody without further incident. She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and no injuries were reported, police said.

Spada is charged with Arson 2nd Degree and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, police said. She is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court, 99 Main Street in Hempstead, on Wednesday, Aug. 27, police said.

