The scam started in Massapequa on Thursday, May 1 at 9 a.m., when the woman received an email claiming she had been charged $364 through PayPal. She called the number listed in the email and spoke to an unknown man posing as a customer service representative, detectives said.

The man instructed her to download an app called RNVC Connect to facilitate a refund. While on the app, she was told that $50,000 had accidentally been deposited into her account and she would need to return the money in the form of gold coins, according to police.

She wired the funds to a coin dealer, picked up the coins, and brought them home. On Friday, May 9, at approximately 1 p.m., a white male came to her residence and picked them up.

The woman was then contacted again on Wednesday, May 14, and told to send more coins. She withdrew money and purchased $171,600 in gold coins, which were picked up by an Asian man at her home on Monday, May 19.

On Friday, May 30, the woman was instructed to buy another $41,000 worth of gold coins—also picked up by a different Asian man.

After losing a total of $262,600, the victim realized she had been scammed and contacted police.

Following an investigation, Siarhei Radyna, 49, of 48 Prall Avenue, was arrested without incident. He is charged with Grand Larceny 2nd Degree and was set for arraignment on Friday, July 11 at First District Court, 99 Main Street in Hempstead.

The Nassau County Police Department is urging the community to stay alert and remind older loved ones about the dangers of financial scams.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted by this scam is asked to contact the Nassau County Fraud and Forgery Squad at 516-573-2815 or call 911. Callers will remain anonymous.

