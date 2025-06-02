Rachel Lodice, formerly of Jericho, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and a half dozen other charges in Nassau County Court on Monday, June 2, in the 2024 death of Cynthia Mitchell.

Lodice admitted to barreling south on Hicksville Road in Massapequa for more than six miles—running red lights, speeding into oncoming traffic, and even driving over medians—before slamming into another car at the intersection of Sunrise Highway on the evening of April 23, 2024.

The crash killed 64-year-old Cynthia Mitchell, a mother and wife who had been on her way to Hobby Lobby with a friend, prosecutors said. That friend was also injured in the collision, suffering several broken ribs and a lacerated spleen.

Lodice had been speeding at 76 mph just five seconds before the impact—more than double the 35 mph speed limit at that intersection, according to investigators.

After the crash, a Town of Oyster Bay public safety officer on the scene briefly assisted Lodice and instructed her to stay put. Instead, she jumped into the officer’s vehicle and fled, only stopping after several miles when the SUV was disabled using its remote kill switch. She was arrested in Seaford.

Lodice, who had recently moved to Georgia, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. She is expected to get between three and 10 years in prison when she’s sentenced in July. Prosecutors had recommended a harsher sentence of 7 to 15 years.

“Those reckless decisions led to a tragic outcome when the defendant slammed into Cynthia Mitchell’s vehicle, killing her, and injuring her friend who was also in the car,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. “Today’s guilty plea cannot undo the pain Cynthia’s family will forever endure, but it’s a step toward justice.”

