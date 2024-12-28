Pedestrian Killed On Sunrise Highway: Police

The man, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was in the roadway of eastbound Sunrise Highway, between exits 48 and 49, when he was hit by a 2011 BMW 550 at 9:25 p.m., police said.

The driver of the BMW, identified as Wayne Griffith, 60, of Medford, was not injured, authorities detailed in the release.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

The BMW was impounded for a safety check, according to officials.

Detectives with the Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad are investigating the crash and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 631-854-8552.

