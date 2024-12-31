Lynn Walsh, 70, of Massapequa Park, died on March 17, 2023 after she was struck by an off-duty NYPD officer in a marked crosswalk on Sunrise Highway near Unqua Road in Massapequa Park.

Walsh was ultimately struck by three vehicles, including one belonging to the off-duty officer. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

On Monday, Dec. 30, the New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) opened an investigation into the woman’s death.

Such an investigation is standard procedure under state law in every incident where a police officer may have caused a person’s death, regardless of whether the officer was on-duty or off-duty at the time.

“If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, Walsh was remembered as a “wonderful” mother of two adult daughters in her obituary. A graduate of Nassau County Community College – where she met her husband of 15 years, Daniel – she had a lengthy career in retail, including 17 years at Kohls.

“She will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, honesty, loyalty and integrity among family, friends and colleagues,” reads her memorial.

In lieu of flowers, relatives said donations in Lynn’s honor could be made to Turtle Rescue of Long Island.

