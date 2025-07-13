Overcast 71°

Motorcyclist's Passenger Killed In North Hills Crash With Kia: Nassau County Police

A motorcycle passenger was killed in a weekend crash with an SUV in North Hills, Nassau County police announced on Sunday, July 13.

A Harley-Davidson.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/JoachimKohler-HB
Jillian Pikora
The deadly collision happened when a 2025 Kia Sportage, driven by a 51-year-old man, crashed into a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle on the eastbound side of the South Service Road at 12:49 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, according to Homicide Squad detectives.

The motorcycle was operated by a 63-year-old man with a 58-year-old woman riding as a passenger, police said.

All three were rushed to a nearby hospital, authorities noted. The drivers of both the motorcycle and the SUV sustained minor injuries.

The 58-year-old woman suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Homicide Squad.

