Motorcyclist's Passenger Killed In North Hills Crash With Kia: Nassau County Police

The deadly collision happened when a 2025 Kia Sportage, driven by a 51-year-old man, crashed into a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle on the eastbound side of the South Service Road at 12:49 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, according to Homicide Squad detectives.

The motorcycle was operated by a 63-year-old man with a 58-year-old woman riding as a passenger, police said.

All three were rushed to a nearby hospital, authorities noted. The drivers of both the motorcycle and the SUV sustained minor injuries.

The 58-year-old woman suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Homicide Squad.

