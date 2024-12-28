Massapequa Murder: Cops ID Accused Christmas Eve Killer

Jeremy Emmanuel Lopez Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Josefina Ramirez Montero on Tuesday, Dec. 24, Nassau County police said.

Both the victim and the accused killer lived in the same home on 5714 Old Sunrise Highway. Police did not say how the two knew each other.

Police responded to a call about an unresponsive female at the home around 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. There, officers found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds and administered medical aid. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

