Massapequa Mom Credits ‘Thick Thighs' For Saving Life After Vicious Dog Attack

Sarle Jeffries, of Massapequa, described the harrowing ordeal in a GoFundMe campaign. While traveling abroad with her daughters earlier this month, she said she was attacked by a Rottweiler as she shielded her youngest daughter, Veya, who was initially targeted by the dog.

“She had to get one stitch after being punctured, but unfortunately, the dog got me and took a chunk out of my leg,” Jeffries wrote.

The attack left her with gruesome injuries, including nerve and bone damage, and the loss of much of the tissue in her upper left leg. Despite the trauma, Jeffries expressed gratitude that her daughter was safe, crediting “divine protection and thick thighs saving lives.”

Jeffries, who is the author of the upcoming book "For All the Moments After," is continuing treatment at a specialty wound clinic on Long Island.

“Their team will work diligently to complete the care I need for this injury,” she wrote, adding that donations will help cover medical bills and childcare while she is off her feet.

“Your contribution, no matter the size, will make a world of difference in supporting my recovery and ensuring my family can heal together."

The fundraiser had collected over $1,500 as of Monday, Dec. 16. Those who wish to donate can do so via GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Massapequa and receive free news updates.