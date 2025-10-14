The blaze on Thursday, Oct. 9, tore through the Massapequa home of Brianne and Dan Moriarty, parents to 8-year-old Ella and twin boys Finn and Ford, who turn 4 in December.

While the family escaped safely, they lost all of their belongings, including their children’s clothes, toys, and the memories built within their home, according to a GoFundMe page.

Brianne is known in the Massapequa school community as a class mom who organizes events, volunteers, and supports families. Dan works as a special education teacher, where he is described as making a daily difference in the lives of his students.

“Brianne and Dan are the kind of people who give endlessly to others,” wrote organizer and Brianne’s sister, Lauren Messina. “Now, they need our help.”

The fundraiser notes that donations will go toward temporary housing, replacing essential items, and helping the family begin to rebuild.

Those interested in supporting the family can donate via GoFundMe here.

