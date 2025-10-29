The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29, at a residence near Bay Drive and Merrick Road.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing that triggered heavy police activity and forced nearby schools, including Massapequa High School and Birch Lane Elementary, into a precautionary lockout, according to preliminary radio traffic.

Bay Drive was closed between Merrick Road and Nassau Street as detectives and the Crime Scene Unit investigated, the county’s traffic management center said.

The victim’s son, Kery Kilgannon, told ABC7 home security footage captured the overnight aide stabbing his mother, Wendy Wilson, while she was asleep.

Kilgannon told the station the video also showed the caregiver climbing into bed with Wilson afterward before leaving the home. He said outside cameras later appeared to show the aide attempting to ram a car into the house before fleeing.

Wilson, a retired psychologist, was discovered later that morning by a daytime caregiver and was hospitalized for a punctured lung, according to the outlet.

Wilson’s condition was not immediately clear, and no arrests had been announced as of Wednesday evening.

Daily Voice has reached out to Nassau County Police for comment. Check back for updates.

