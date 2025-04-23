Joseph N. Jones, 35, was caught selling a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine during an investigation in the parking lot of 6207 Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Park at 9:04 p.m., on Monday, April 21, detectives said.

When officers approached him, Jones allegedly fled on foot. After a brief chase, he was taken into custody but resisted arrest, injuring five officers in the process, according to police. One officer was hurt so badly he required surgery.

Jones was also allegedly involved in three other cocaine sales over the past two months, including:

Sunday, Feb. 23 on William Street in North Merrick,

Wednesday, March 12 on the same street, and

Saturday, April 5 at 5204 Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Park.

He is charged with:

Four counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree,

Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree,

Assault of a Police Officer,

Three counts of Assault 2nd Degree,

Resisting Arrest.

His preliminary arraignment was held on Tuesday, April 22 at First District Court, 99 Main Street in Hempstead.

