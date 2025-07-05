Jamy Castillo, 21, was driving a 2010 Honda Pilot south on Floral Avenue when she struck a guardrail at 2:25 a.m., according to officers from the Eighth Precinct.

When police arrived, they determined Castillo was intoxicated and took her into custody. She was complaining of neck pain and was transported to a hospital in a Nassau County Police Department ambulance, authorities said.

During the transport, Castillo reportedly became combative with the police medic and officers. Once at the hospital, police say she repeatedly kicked officers, injuring one of them, and spit on another.

Castillo is charged with:

Driving While Intoxicated.

Assault 2nd Degree.

Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree.

She will be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday, July 6, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Massapequa and receive free news updates.