ID Released For Massapequa HS Senior Who Died During Hockey Game In Bethpage

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Town of Oyster Bay Skating Center on Stewart Avenue in Bethpage, Nassau County Police said.

Connor Kasin, a senior defenseman at Massapequa High School, collapsed during an intermission of a hockey game, prompting bystanders to begin CPR.

Nassau County Police medics and officers arrived shortly after and continued attempted life-saving efforts before transporting Kasin to an area hospital. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Kasin was also a member of the Long Island Sharks 18-and-under team.

"Please keep the Kasin family in your thoughts and prayers," the Sharks said on social media.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

