Gilgo Beach Murders: Judge Denies DNA Suppression, Severance Requests In Rex Heuermann Case

DNA Suppression Request Rejected

Heuermann’s attorneys sought to block nuclear DNA results obtained from California-based Astrea Forensics, arguing the lab lacked a New York Department of Health permit required under Public Health Law § 570. They claimed the evidence was unlawfully processed and unreliable.

But Judge Timothy Mazzei ruled on Tuesday, Sept. 22, that Public Health Law restrictions do not apply to forensic laboratories used in criminal investigations. The court concluded the DNA was collected constitutionally, with no violation of Heuermann’s rights, and therefore admissible at trial.

Severance Motion Denied

In a separate ruling dated Friday, Sept. 18, Mazzei denied Heuermann’s request to sever the 10 murder counts into separate trials. Defense attorneys argued the cases involved different victims, varying conditions of remains, and inconsistent evidence.

Prosecutors countered that the crimes were inextricably linked by geography, victimology, forensic patterns, and digital evidence, including burner phones and internet searches. The court agreed, holding that trying all counts together is necessary to present the full narrative of the alleged murders.

Recent Developments In The Case

In March 2025, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney confirmed the investigative phase of the Gilgo case had closed, with charges officially tied to seven victims spanning from 1993 to 2010. Federal authorities also released *$13 million in frozen funds to support prosecution efforts.

Over the summer, investigators released new composite images of the unidentified “Asian Doe” victim, found in 2011. Experts determined the biologically male victim was of Southern Chinese descent, killed before 2006, and discovered wearing women’s clothing, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The case has also gained renewed attention through streaming series. Netflix’s "Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer" premiered in March 2025, spotlighting victims’ families, while Peacock’s "Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets" debuted in June with interviews from Heuermann’s ex-wife, Asa Ellerup, and daughter.

Background

Heuermann, a 61-year-old Long Island architect, was first arrested in July 2023 after investigators linked him to several of the so-called “Gilgo Four” through burner phone data, DNA evidence, and surveillance. The remains of at least 11 victims have been discovered along Ocean Parkway since 2010.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains held without bail at Suffolk County Jail.

