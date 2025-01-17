Daughter Pleads For Tips After Mom Struck By Hit-Run Driver On Sunrise Hwy. In Massapequa

Krystal Cain recounted the disturbing incident, which occurred on Sunrise Highway near Broadway in Massapequa shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in a heartfelt post on the “Massapequa Friends” Facebook group.

Her mom was walking in the crosswalk on the west side of the intersection when a gray car turned left onto Sunrise Highway and hit her, she wrote Friday, Jan. 17. The impact caused Cain's mother to roll over the vehicle and fall into the street.

“After hitting my mother… the male driver pulled over to the north of Sunrise Highway, leaving my mother lying in the street,” she said. “When the driver stepped out of his car, my mother asked him to please help her and not to leave her.”

The driver responded by saying he needed to call his boss, got back in his car, and drove away without offering any aid to the injured woman, Cain said.

Her mother survived but faces a “recovery journey ahead,” she added.

“We are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident or if anyone would have business or home surveillance cameras that could provide any information to help with finding the person who hit my mother.”

Cain described the suspect as a man in his 30s, driving a gray car with a small cargo rack on the back.

“Our family is just trying to see if we can find extra information,” Cain said. “I wish the person would have done the right thing by my mom.”

The case is being handled by the Nassau County Police Department’s 7th Precinct. Anyone with information can contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

