Daughter Of Accused Gilgo Beach Killer Rex Heuermann Believes He May Be Guilty: Docuseries

For the first time since her dad’s arrest, Victoria Heuermann is speaking out publicly about the man she once looked up to — and how she’s grappling with the possibility that he lived a terrifying double life.

In Peacock’s new three-part docuseries “The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets,” which premiered Tuesday, June 10, the 27-year-old opens up about her internal turmoil, detailing her emotional journey from uncertainty to a chilling realization.

“I feel like I can’t know whether or not he did or didn’t because I was not around, I was too young to understand,” Victoria says early in the series, describing the man who raised her as mostly present and never violent.

Still, she admits there were gaps — times her father stayed home while the family went on vacations, like one to Six Flags in June 2010 — just days before one of the victims, Megan Waterman, disappeared.

As the episodes unfold, Victoria becomes visibly torn between memories of her father as a hardworking architect and the growing mountain of evidence laid out by prosecutors.

“I was on the fence,” she says. “But then at the same time there was a lot of hours out the day that I also was not home, the vacations that he did not join us on.”

By the end of the series, however, Victoria Heuermann seemed more concrete in her beliefs. In a statement in the last episode, producers reveal that she reached out to them a week before the series’ release:

“Victoria Heuermann told the producers that based on publicly available facts that have been presented and explained to her, she now believes her father is most likely the Gilgo Beach killer,” it reads.

Meanwhile, her mother, Asa Ellerup, remains steadfast in her denial. Despite filing for divorce shortly after Heuermann’s July 2023 arrest — a move the family says was meant to protect assets — she continues to attend court hearings and says she will only believe her husband is guilty if he confesses to her face.

“I would need to hear it from Rex, face-to-face, for me to believe he killed these girls,” Ellerup says in the documentary, calling him “my hero” and comparing a recent prison visit to “a first date.”

Rex Heuermann, 61, was arrested outside his Midtown Manhattan office in July 2023 after investigators linked him to several unsolved murders on Long Island, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

He has since been charged with the murders of seven women — all sex workers — whose remains were found along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach and other remote areas. The slayings span from 1993 to 2011.

Evidence includes phone records, witness statements, DNA samples, and disturbing documents allegedly found on a hard drive in his basement labeled with sections like “PREP” and targeting “small” women, prosecutors alleged.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains his innocence.

Where to Watch

"The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets" is available for streaming on Peacock.

