Christmas Eve Murder: Woman Stabbed To Death At Massapequa Business

Emergency crews in Massapequa were called to the Autotech Diagnostic Center, located on Old Sunrise Highway near Clocks Boulevard, at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, for an unresponsive female.

Officers located a 57-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds and administered medical aid, Nassau County Police said. The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

It was not immediately clear whether the woman was found inside or outside of the business, or what led up to the killing.

No suspects had been arrested as of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 26. Homicide detectives said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

