Christmas Eve Murder: Son Stabbed Mother In Heart At Massapequa Home, DA Says

Jeremy Emmanuel Lopez Ramirez, 27, of Massapequa, was arraigned on second-degree murder and related charges in Nassau County Court on Thursday, Jan. 16, in the death of Josefina Ramirez Montero.

Ramirez attacked his mother inside the living room of their shared apartment, located near Old Sunrise Highway and Clocks Boulevard, shortly after returning from a laundromat on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 24, prosecutors said.

He stabbed the woman four times with a six-inch knife, piercing her heart, according to prosecutors. He reportedly then fled the scene and attempted to bury the knife in the ground outside the building.

Suffolk County Police were called to the residence around 7 p.m. with reports of an unresponsive female. Montero was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, where she was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors did not speculate on a motive for the killing.

In court Thursday, Ramirez pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies. He is due back in court next month.

Additional details about Montero's life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

