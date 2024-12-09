Carlos Hernandez, age 15, was last seen leaving his Massapequa residence at around 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, according to Nassau County Police. Relatives reported him missing hours later.

Hernandez is 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, a gold-colored bracelet, and was carrying a black backpack with white lines.

Police said he may be riding a bluish-gray bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

