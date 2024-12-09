Overcast 51°

SHARE

Carlos Hernandez, 15, Reported Missing In Massapequa

Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from Long Island.

Carlos Hernandez.

Carlos Hernandez.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Carlos Hernandez, age 15, was last seen leaving his Massapequa residence at around 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, according to Nassau County Police. Relatives reported him missing hours later.

Hernandez is 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, a gold-colored bracelet, and was carrying a black backpack with white lines.

Police said he may be riding a bluish-gray bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Massapequa and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE