Brian Noll, 64, of Scio, New York, was driving a 2022 Ford pickup truck eastbound on the South Service Road of the Long Island Expressway near New Hyde Park Road at 2:14 p.m. when he got into an altercation with a 29-year-old man riding a 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling in the same direction, according to Homicide Squad Detectives.

During the dispute, Noll allegedly swerved into the Kawasaki, pinning the motorcyclist against a guardrail, police said. The victim suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 66-year-old woman seated in the passenger seat of Noll’s truck was not injured, authorities added.

Noll was arrested and charged with Murder 2nd Degree, detectives said. His preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, 2025, at First District Court in Hempstead.

