Brian Romero Guy August, 19, of Medford, was driving a 2023 white Bentley SUV with a 30-year-old passenger when he tried to turn right from the left turning lane at Unqua Road and crossed all lanes of Sunrise Highway traffic on Saturday, April 19 at 9:03 p.m., according to the Homicide Squad.

As he cut across the road, his Bentley slammed into a white Polaris Slingshot 3-wheeled motorcycle heading eastbound in the middle lane. The Slingshot was being driven by a 48-year-old man with a 47-year-old woman in the passenger seat.

The impact launched the Slingshot into a white KIA SUV that had been stopped at a traffic light on Unqua Road with a 44-year-old man driving, a 41-year-old woman in the front seat, and four children—ages 11, 10, 8, and 2—in the back.

None of the six people inside the KIA were injured.

The driver of the Slingshot was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries and pronounced dead by doctors. His female passenger suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

August and his Bentley passenger were also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

August was later arrested and charged with the following:

Felony Vehicular Manslaughter 2nd Degree.

Felony Manslaughter 2nd Degree.

Felony Assault 2nd Degree.

Driving While Intoxicated.

He will be arraigned when medically practical, authorities said.

