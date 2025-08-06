At his Massapequa business, Barberchops, Matt has turned back-to-school trims into viral gold with his “Wheel of Cuts.” Kids spin the big, colorful wheel and get whatever it lands on—no swaps, no do-overs, and absolutely no dignity.

The options —all terrible —include nightmare fuel like “The Old Man” (a shaved strip down the middle), the “Checkerboard” (yes, exactly what it sounds like), and the “Reverse Mullet.” One kid even ended up with a mustache shaved into his forehead.

The rules are simple: Spin once. You must go through with the cut. You must agree to be filmed. And yes, your parents must be okay with it.

In return, Matt hands out cash—and a permanent spot on his TikTok page.

Matt’s been posting the transformations online, where videos have racked up over 20 million views on TikTok and Instagram.

One family flew in from Tennessee for back-to-school cuts. The older brother spun for the younger one—landing on “The Old Man” just in time for his first day of high school. Sweet revenge? Maybe.

Then the younger brother spun for the older sibling, who wound up with the Checkerboard.

“Oh my god, that’s so bad,” their father said, crying with laughter.

Matt turned to the older brother and asked what he thought of his new look.

“Worth it,” the kid grinned, throwing up a thumbs up.

For the older crowd, don’t worry – Barberchops also offers normal haircuts, shampoos, and traditional shaves. Find out more on its website.

