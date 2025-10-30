Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Attempted Murder: Amanda Fraser Charged In Stabbing

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after an elderly woman was found with a stab wound to her chest in Massapequa, Nassau County police announced on Thursday, Oct. 30. 

Amanda Fraser 

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Jillian Pikora
Officers responded to a well-being check at 9 Bay Drive around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, where they discovered an 84-year-old woman suffering from a puncture wound to her chest, according to the Homicide Squad.

She was transported to a local hospital and remains in serious critical condition, police said.

Detectives arrested Amanda A. Fraser, 23, of South Richmond Hill, in connection with the incident. Fraser has been charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and will be arraigned in First District Court when medically practical, according to police.

The victim’s son, Kery Kilgannon, told ABC7 home security footage captured the overnight aide stabbing his mother, Wendy Wilson, while she was asleep.

Kilgannon told the station the video also showed the caregiver climbing into bed with Wilson afterward before leaving the home. He said outside cameras later appeared to show the aide attempting to ram a car into the house before fleeing.

Wilson, a retired psychologist, was discovered later that morning by a daytime caregiver and was hospitalized for a punctured lung, according to the outlet. 

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

