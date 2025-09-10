Officers were called to Collectors Corner Coins and Jewelry at 400 Sunrise Highway for a reported larceny.

Adam Cornel, 47, of Woodhaven, allegedly took the high-end watch from a display table and slipped it into his bag, according to investigators.

Cornel was arrested at the scene without incident, police said. Officers later discovered he was also carrying a fraudulent identification.

He has been charged with Grand Larceny 3rd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree, according to the release.

His preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 10 at First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead.

