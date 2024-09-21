55-Year-Old Killed In North Massapequa Hit-Run Crash

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in North Massapequa.

A 55-year-old man was crossing Hicksville Road in the vicinity of Boundary Avenue when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff. His name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

