4 Jet Skiers Rescued From Marsh In Massapequa: Nassau County Police

According to police, the Nassau County Police Department Marine Bureau responded to assist Town of Oyster Bay Constables after four individuals on jet skis became stranded in the marsh.

A helicopter from the Nassau County Police Department Aviation Unit was deployed to provide illumination of the area, authorities said.

The Bay Constables and Marine Bureau officers safely escorted all four jet skiers back to Burns Park, police detailed.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Massapequa and receive free news updates.