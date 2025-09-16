Fair 64°

4 Jet Skiers Rescued From Marsh In Massapequa: Nassau County Police

Four stranded jet skiers were rescued from the marsh south of Massapequa on Monday, Sept. 15, at 9:27 p.m., Nassau County police announced on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via marcbabin
Jillian Pikora
According to police, the Nassau County Police Department Marine Bureau responded to assist Town of Oyster Bay Constables after four individuals on jet skis became stranded in the marsh.

A helicopter from the Nassau County Police Department Aviation Unit was deployed to provide illumination of the area, authorities said.

The Bay Constables and Marine Bureau officers safely escorted all four jet skiers back to Burns Park, police detailed.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

