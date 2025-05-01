Rap Videos Bragged Of Teen Shootings, Robberies: 22 Mak Balla Gang Members Indicted

'MBF 'Til The Death'

The MBF is a subset of the New York Blood Brim Army and operates primarily in the Long Island communities of Mastic, Mastic Beach, Shirley, and Coram. Prosecutors say its members took oaths, followed written gang “paperwork,” and pledged loyalty “MBF ‘til the death,” all while waging violent campaigns to gain territory from rival gangs like the Blood Hound Brims (BHB)​.

From 2021 to 2025, MBF members allegedly carried out:

17 shootings

3 armed robberies

Over 132 grams of cocaine and 20 grams of heroin/fentanyl recovered

Firearms stashed and shared to promote gang retaliation

Gang members used encrypted language, social media, and rap videos to promote violence and organize hits, the indictment says. Cash made from drug deals was allegedly used to post bail, fund commissary accounts, and flaunt a lavish lifestyle through luxury car rentals, jewelry, and music production​.

Shootings, Robberies, and ‘Shoot On Sight’ Orders

On July 6–9, 2023, defendants Joel Estrella (“Flakko”), Tavion Elting (“Tay Tay”), Brandon Bermudez (“B-Dot”), and Benjamin Jones (“Ski”) allegedly stole a Honda CRV and used it in multiple drive-by shootings at rival residences in Mastic and Mastic Beach. On July 9, they boasted online they were "up 3" in a gang war.

Estrella is also accused of shooting two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, on August 12, 2023, in Mastic. The teens survived gunshot wounds to the arm and leg​.

On September 3, 2023, Elting and others allegedly carried out two armed robberies—one in a vape shop parking lot and another at a North Bellport deli where $7,000 in lottery cash was stolen.

In another instance, Elting allegedly dropped a loaded 9mm pistol on the crowded food court floor at Smith Haven Mall on Black Friday, November 29, 2024. The weapon was safely recovered by bystanders and police.

High-ranking members like Jasheme Fearon (“Gramz”) and John Rivera (“Shiesty”) are accused of directing lower-level members to commit violence in exchange for status. In one case, Fearon allegedly ordered Bernardo Accardi (“Bernie”) to shoot an individual in Coram on April 20, 2022—a hit that was carried out, according to the indictment​.

The Indicted

Among those charged:

Jasheme Fearon, 32, of Middle Island, faces Attempted Murder and is in custody.

John Rivera, 26, of East Patchogue, faces Conspiracy charges and is held on $200,000 bail.

Brandon Bermudez, 23, of the Bronx, is awaiting extradition from Florida.

Joel Estrella, 18, of Mount Sinai, faces multiple attempted murder and weapons charges, and is held on $4 million partially secured bond.

Tavion Elting, 18, of East Patchogue, is charged with Robbery and weapons offenses, also held on $4 million bond.

Maurice Davis, 19, and Ramel Rosario, 21, allegedly carried out back-to-back shootings in Ridge on January 21–22, 2024, targeting BHB members.

Dameshia Legros, 23, is one of the few women indicted, charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

In total, 20 of the 22 defendants have been arrested, with 13 arraigned and 2 still at large. Bail has ranged from remand to multi-million dollar secured bonds.

Law Enforcement Response

District Attorney Tierney called the bust one of the most significant since forming the Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau in 2022.

“These investigations are about protecting Suffolk County from gangs that bring bullets and drugs into our communities,” Tierney said. “We are working tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to dismantle these violent criminal organizations.”

Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. praised the intelligence work behind the bust: “This gang operated under a violent code, pushing drugs and orchestrating shootings. These charges send a clear message."

