2 Killed, 2 Seriously Injured In Reckless Driving Crash On Southern State In Massapequa: Police

The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes, near exit 30 in North Massapequa, shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.

A Dodge sedan was traveling in and out of lanes at a high rate of speed before the driver lost control and crashed into a tree on the shoulder, New York State Police said.

Of the four occupants, two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified them as Hailey Dsouza, 21, and Crystal Alba-Figueroa, 23

The 19-year-old driver, Jaden Dsouza, of College Point, Queens, and front passenger, a 23-year-old man from East Elmhurst, Queens, were extracted from the vehicle and taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

Jaden Dsouza was charged with the following:

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Vehicular manslaughter

Manslaughter

Assault

Driving while ability impaired by drugs

New York State Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the agency at 631-756-3300.

Additional details about Dsouza and Alba-Figueroa’s lives were not immediately available. Their families are invited to share funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

