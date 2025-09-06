A Few Clouds 79°

SHARE

14-Year-Old Bicyclist Struck By Car On Sunrise Highway In Massapequa Park: Police

A 14-year-old bicyclist is in serious condition after being struck by a car in Massapequa Park early Saturday morning, Sept. 6, police announced.

A bicycle in the middle of the road.

A bicycle in the middle of the road.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Pexels
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened when a 23-year-old man driving a 2023 Kia Forte hit the teen riding his bicycle on Sunrise Highway near Block Boulevard at 4:05 a.m., according to the Nassau County Homicide Squad.

The boy was rushed by Nassau County Police Department Ambulance to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition, detectives said.

The driver stayed at the scene and no other injuries were reported, police detailed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice Massapequa and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE