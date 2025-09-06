14-Year-Old Bicyclist Struck By Car On Sunrise Highway In Massapequa Park: Police

The crash happened when a 23-year-old man driving a 2023 Kia Forte hit the teen riding his bicycle on Sunrise Highway near Block Boulevard at 4:05 a.m., according to the Nassau County Homicide Squad.

The boy was rushed by Nassau County Police Department Ambulance to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition, detectives said.

The driver stayed at the scene and no other injuries were reported, police detailed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Massapequa and receive free news updates.