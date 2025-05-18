Two Killed When Car Crashes, Bursts Into Flames On Long Island Expressway In Manorville

The deadly single-vehicle crash happened around 10:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, near Exit 70 on the eastbound side of the LIE, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

A 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling eastbound when it veered off the road, slammed into the woods, and caught fire, police said.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was discovered dead inside the burned car after the fire was put out.

Both victims' identities are pending confirmation by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Seventh Squad detectives are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call them at 631-852-8752.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manorville and receive free news updates.