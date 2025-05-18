Fair 70°

Two Killed When Car Crashes, Bursts Into Flames On Long Island Expressway In Manorville

Two people were killed when a car flew off the Long Island Expressway and burst into flames in Manorville, Suffolk County police announced on Sunday, May 18.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
The deadly single-vehicle crash happened around 10:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, near Exit 70 on the eastbound side of the LIE, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

A 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling eastbound when it veered off the road, slammed into the woods, and caught fire, police said.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was discovered dead inside the burned car after the fire was put out.

Both victims' identities are pending confirmation by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Seventh Squad detectives are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call them at 631-852-8752.

