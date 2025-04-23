The incident happened in Manorville, on Route 111 north of Chapman Boulevard, at around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 23.

Thomas Regan, 64, was crossing Route 111 when he was struck by a Porsche heading northbound, Suffolk County Police said. Regan, of Manorville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Porsche driver, a 58-year-old East Hampton man, was not injured and remained at the scene.

Detectives asked anyone with information to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-8752.

Additional details about Regan’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

