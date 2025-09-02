The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31, at the intersection of County Route 111 and Chapman Boulevard in Manorville, as Daily Voice reported.

Michael Barnhardt, 54, was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a northbound vehicle that did not stop, according to Suffolk County Police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, Sept. 2, the department’s Major Case Unit said detectives now believe the vehicle involved was a 2009 to 2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck, possibly maroon or red, with front-end damage. Police released a photo of a similar vehicle for reference.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips mobile app or at www.P3Tips.com.

